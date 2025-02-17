All 24 Championship clubs ranked from least valuable to most valuable in terms of transfer market value.

Preston North End's squad is now locked in for the remainder of the 2024/25 Championship season after the winter transfer window shut earlier this month.

The Lilywhites made some movement during the month of January as well as the first few days of February. It made a change from last season where they failed to make a single signing.

Lewis Gibson was their only permanent signing as he arrived at the start of January from Plymouth Argyle for a fee in the excess of £1.5million. It was decided on the same day as Gibson's arrival that Layton Stewart would be best be suited going to Swiss side Thun. A day later Kacper Pasiek went to Altrincham and summer signing Keppe Okkels headed to Aberdeen, just a few days later Kaedyn Kamara joined Marine.

Paul Heckingbottom sought reinforcements in defence and signed Jayden Meghoma from Brentford until the end of the season. Meghoma's arrival allowed Kian Best to join Bohemian whilst Kian Taylor linked up with Kacper Pasiek at Altrincham.

As deadline day arrived Ryan Porteous was signed on loan from Watford after Jordan Storey suffered an injury whilst Kitt Nelson was allowed to join Cork City. Since the transfer window is different in Ireland, Galway United were able to sign Northern Ireland youth international Max Wilson.

After the transfer window had shut, clubs in the EFL are required to submit their squad lists to the governing body. North End submitted a list that only had 24 senior players which gives them the opportunity to sign a free agent should they need to do so.

In their current position of 15th, North End are in the middle of teams chasing a play-off place as well as clubs bidding to avoid the drop. PNE are seven points off West Brom in sixth and 12 points ahead of Derby County who are 22nd.

The task for Paul Heckingbottom and his side now will be to finish as high as possible. There are still a handful of players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. The opportunity to sell them has now gone and so they will either need to earn a new deal or North End will have to accept the possibility of losing some of their players for nothing.

As North End gear up for their next match, we have rounded up the squad values of each of the second tier clubs to see where they all rank. All figures are from Transfermarkt.

Championship transfer market values

(Note: all values have been converted from € to £)

Burnley - £149.0m

Leeds United - £144.6m

Sunderland - £104.1m

Sheffield United - £103.8m

Middlesbrough - £85.2m

Luton Town - £80.6m

Coventry City - £71.2m

West Brom - £62.8m

Stoke City - £44.2m

Watford - £39.7m

Swansea City - £36.7m

Bristol City - £36.3m

Preston North End - £35.4m

Millwall - £33.3m

Sheffield Wednesday - £30.8m

Plymouth Argyle - £25.1m

Derby County - £21.2m

Portsmouth - £20.5m

Oxford United - £16.1m

*Figures from Transfermarkt

