EFL confirm new summer transfer window dates for Preston North End, Stoke City, QPR and co
The EFL has confirmed changes to this summer’s transfer window, which opens on the first day of June.
Preston North End are preparing for a significant summer of business, with plenty of change anticipated ahead of manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first full season in charge of the Lilywhites.
But the upcoming transfer window, in preparation of the 2025/26 season, has been affected by an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period. The Club World Cup takes place between June 14 and July 13 this summer.
The EFL’s statement read: ‘The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of Clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period.
‘There is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time. The EFL therefore believes that its Clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time.’
The EFL has mirrored the Premier League’s decision to introduce a six day break in the transfer window, to accommodate that registration period.
PNE will be able, therefore, to do business between June 1 and June 10 (19:00 BST). The window will then reopen on June 16 and run until September 1 (19:00). The transfer window is unable to exceed a total of 89 days.