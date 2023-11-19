1 . Blackpool (H) - 3-1 W

This is the derby for Preston North End and therefore it's only right that a win over the Seasiders takes number one spot. The Deepdale victory from the previous season was sure special - and the first since that night in 2013 - but this was a battering. A celebration of blue and white; a destruction of tangerine. PNE's rivals were sent hurtling towards League One, with Potts opening the scoring and lapping up the moment. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley