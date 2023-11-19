News you can trust since 1886
Ranking the 13 best matches from the Ryan Lowe era at Preston North End

The PNE boss was appointed in December 2021 - from Blackpool to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, we pick out the highlights

By George Hodgson
Published 20th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has been in charge for almost two years at Deepdale - there have been some memorable matches and moments in that time.

Here, we pick out and rank the 13 best.

This is the derby for Preston North End and therefore it's only right that a win over the Seasiders takes number one spot. The Deepdale victory from the previous season was sure special - and the first since that night in 2013 - but this was a battering. A celebration of blue and white; a destruction of tangerine. PNE's rivals were sent hurtling towards League One, with Potts opening the scoring and lapping up the moment.

We're sticking with derby day wins and while the recent trip to Ewood Park is fresher in the mind - and one to remember for a long time - let's not sleep on that day in December 2022. Preston were down to the bare bones, but truly scintillating in the snow. North End thrashed Rovers here, with Ben Whiteman's strike to make it four a thing of absolute beauty. The away end went nuts.

Cameron Archer, baby. The defeat at Bloomfield Road hurt and this was North End's shot at redemption. It was a big one for Ryan Lowe and his team got the job done, with Archer's touch of pure class the difference under the Deepdale lights. Preston's stadium was absolutely bouncing.

A contender for North End's best away end scenes... ever? A last gasp, gutsy Liam Lindsay header to win the game in the 90th minute. The Darwen End exploded in celebration and there was Alan Browne's fine, solo goal to break the deadlock in there too. If you were there for this one, you'll savour it forever.

