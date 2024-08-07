Layton Stewart in action | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE’s season starts on Friday against Sheffield United

The 2024/25 Championship campaign kicks off on Friday night, with Preston North End involved in one of the two matches.

The Lilywhites host relegated Sheffield United, while newly-promoted Derby County head to PNE’s Lancashire rivals - Blackburn Rovers. There are then several Saturday fixtures, with one Sunday game and one Monday match.

Ahead of the new season getting under way, Oddschecker have crunched the second tier markets from 20+ bookmakers - to produce promotion odds, relegation odds and also a predicted final table. You can find all of those, below...

1. Leeds United - promotion 5/4 relegation 66/1

2. Burnley - promotion 2/1 relegation 33/1

3. Luton Town - promotion 3/1 relegation 25/1

4. Middlesbrough - promotion 7/2 relegation 25/1

5. Coventry City - promotion 5/1 relegation 16/1

6. Sheffield United - promotion 5/1 relegation 20/1

7. West Brom - promotion 11/2 relegation 16/1

8. Norwich City - promotion 11/2 relegation 16/1

9. Stoke City - promotion 7/1 relegation 14/1

10. Sunderland - promotion 8/1 relegation 10/1

11. Hull City - promotion 8/1 relegation 9/1

12. Sheffield Wednesday - promotion 10/1 relegation 14/1

13. QPR - promotion 10/1 relegation 8/1

14. Watford - promotion 14/1 relegation 6/1

15. Swansea City - promotion 14/1 relegation 7/1

16. Millwall - promotion 16/1 relegation 9/2

17. Portsmouth - promotion 14/1 relegation 6/1

18. Bristol City - promotion 18/1 relegation 11/2

19. Derby County - promotion 14/1 relegation 13/2

20. Cardiff City - promotion 20/1 relegation 9/2

21. Blackburn Rovers - promotion 16/1 relegation 4/1

22. Preston North End - promotion 20/1 relegation 4/1

23. Plymouth Argyle - promotion 40/1 relegation 2/1

24. Oxford United - promotion 40/1 relegation 11/8