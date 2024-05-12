Albert Adomah has played for a handful of clubs in the Championship. QPR are letting him leave this summer. (Image: Getty Images)

Every club not involved in a play-off match must submit their retained list to the EFL by next week.

Preston North End are yet to publish their retained list as to see which players will be retained for the 2024/25 season.

The Lilywhites have until Saturday, May 18 to publish their list to the EFL which will later be made public. Clubs do not have to disclose their list immediately to the public, but most teams tend to do so.

North End have a few players who are out of contract including club captain Alan Browne with there an attempt to sign him to a new deal. Ben Woodburn, Patrick Bauer, Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans and James Pradic are all awaiting their outcomes.

In the mean time, four of Preston's rivals this season have confirmed who is leaving them this summer. Stoke City have let Wesley Moraes go after one season after joining for Aston Villa. He was brought to England for a reported £22m, but couldn't get on the score sheet for the Potters.

Another free agent is Liam Kelly, who is departing Coventry City after seven years at the club. He's played more than 175 games for the Sky Blues, twice winning promotion, reaching the FA Cup semi-final and the Championship play-offs.

QPR have been drip feeding some of their news for next season by signing Jimmy Dunne to a new deal. It was announced before the season concluded however that Albert Adomah would be departing and seeking pastures new.

Adomah has made the most appearances for an outfield player in EFL Championship history, appearing 525 times in the division. The 36-year-old has hinted that he would favour a return to the Midlands as he bids to prolong his playing career.

Rotherham United confirmed more than 10 players would be departing the New York Stadium. It was a miserable season for the Millers and after returning to the club, Steve Evans has put his foot down by getting rid of some real Championship experience. Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier, two members of a Cardiff City squad that won promotion in 2018.

North End have had to dabble in the free agent market in recent years and there could be some players of interest to Ryan Lowe and his recruitment team. Here are the 34 players so far to be let go by their respective clubs.

Championship retained lists

Coventry City

Liam Kelly, Simon Moore, Dermi Lusala, Bradley Stretton

Rotherham United

Cafu, Curtis Durose, Grant Hall, Joel Holvey, Lee Peltier, Nat Ford, Sam Clucas, Sean Morrison, Shane Ferguson, Tolaji Bola, Tyler Blackett

Stoke City

Tyrese Campbell, Ciaran Clark, Wesley

Plymouth Argyle

Callum Burton, Jack Endacott, Oscar Halls.

QPR

Albert Adomah, Aaron Drewe

Bristol City