Preston North End star's Championship admission as first season after £2.1m move assessed

By George Hodgson
Published 10th May 2024, 14:32 BST
Milutin Osmajic celebratesMilutin Osmajic celebrates
Milutin Osmajic celebrates
PNE signed the striker last summer from Spanish side Cadiz

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic admitted the Championship was ‘too hard’ for him at first - but believes he can kick on next season, alongside the team.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 10th, with Osmajic the club record buy in the summer transfer window - for a reported £2.15million. Stoke City were also linked with the Montenegro international, but PNE managed to land the Cadiz centre-forward. The number 28 has now reflected on his first season in England, with in-house media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I was very happy,” said Osmajic. “Because this is a big club and I wanted to play here. At the start, I hadn’t played for five months so when I played my first game it was too hard for me – too much running! But then second game, I scored a goal. Now it’s good, because I’ve been here seven months and I understand more. Felipe was my translator in the beginning; now I can speak with everybody. My English is much better. I understand, not everything, but it’s better.”

Osmajic scored eight goals and provided two assists, in his first season over in England as a Championship player. That included an incredible, eight minute hat trick against Huddersfield Town, in April. The second tier has been a challenge for the 24-year-old, but the determination he arrived at Deepdale with is still very much there.

"When I came here, I spoke with Peter (Ridsdale) and I said I want to play in the Premier League with this team," Osmajic told the club website. "Now, we have just missed it. But with this team and these players, I think next season Premier League 100% (can happen) - because this club is very good and the players are very good.”

Related topics:Ryan LoweEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.