Preston North End star's Championship admission as first season after £2.1m move assessed
Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic admitted the Championship was ‘too hard’ for him at first - but believes he can kick on next season, alongside the team.
Ryan Lowe’s side finished 10th, with Osmajic the club record buy in the summer transfer window - for a reported £2.15million. Stoke City were also linked with the Montenegro international, but PNE managed to land the Cadiz centre-forward. The number 28 has now reflected on his first season in England, with in-house media.
"I was very happy,” said Osmajic. “Because this is a big club and I wanted to play here. At the start, I hadn’t played for five months so when I played my first game it was too hard for me – too much running! But then second game, I scored a goal. Now it’s good, because I’ve been here seven months and I understand more. Felipe was my translator in the beginning; now I can speak with everybody. My English is much better. I understand, not everything, but it’s better.”
Osmajic scored eight goals and provided two assists, in his first season over in England as a Championship player. That included an incredible, eight minute hat trick against Huddersfield Town, in April. The second tier has been a challenge for the 24-year-old, but the determination he arrived at Deepdale with is still very much there.
"When I came here, I spoke with Peter (Ridsdale) and I said I want to play in the Premier League with this team," Osmajic told the club website. "Now, we have just missed it. But with this team and these players, I think next season Premier League 100% (can happen) - because this club is very good and the players are very good.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.