Milutin Osmajic celebrates

PNE signed the striker last summer from Spanish side Cadiz

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic admitted the Championship was ‘too hard’ for him at first - but believes he can kick on next season, alongside the team.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 10th, with Osmajic the club record buy in the summer transfer window - for a reported £2.15million. Stoke City were also linked with the Montenegro international, but PNE managed to land the Cadiz centre-forward. The number 28 has now reflected on his first season in England, with in-house media.

"I was very happy,” said Osmajic. “Because this is a big club and I wanted to play here. At the start, I hadn’t played for five months so when I played my first game it was too hard for me – too much running! But then second game, I scored a goal. Now it’s good, because I’ve been here seven months and I understand more. Felipe was my translator in the beginning; now I can speak with everybody. My English is much better. I understand, not everything, but it’s better.”

Osmajic scored eight goals and provided two assists, in his first season over in England as a Championship player. That included an incredible, eight minute hat trick against Huddersfield Town, in April. The second tier has been a challenge for the 24-year-old, but the determination he arrived at Deepdale with is still very much there.