It has been a busy summer up and down the country as clubs prepare for the new season. Preston North End have brought in six new faces in this window.

The 2023/24 campaign begins on Friday evening as Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton at Hillsborough. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the Championship...

Sheffield Wednesday land winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as signing defender Bambo Diaby from Preston, Sheffield Wednesday have also brought in winger Anthony Musaba on a permanent deal from AS Monaco. The former Holland youth international has become the Owls’ seventh signing. Their boss Xisco Munoz has told their club website: “Anthony has big capacity with a lot of ability one against one and he is a player who learns and will give everything.

“He has the experience of being with a big club like Monaco and now this is an opportunity for him at a big club like Sheffield Wednesday. He has a lot of pace, he is a good crosser of the ball and I think he will be a very good player for us.”

Millwall snap up goalkeeper

Millwall have signed goalkeeper Matija Sarkic from Wolves. The stopper has penned a long-term deal at The Den and has linked up with the London club for an undisclosed fee. The former Aston Villa man spent time in the second tier on loan with Stoke City.

Blackburn Rovers man leaves

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left for Premier League new boys Luton Town. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side now have a vacancy to fill between the sticks. Rovers signed the Belgian stopper back in 2020 from Genk and he went on to play 118 games for them in all competitions.

Former Championship man completes surprise switch