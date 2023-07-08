Kian Taylor keen to impress Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe after goal in 3-0 win
With no new faces arriving so far this summer, there has been a real youthful feel to North End’s pre-season so far, particularly in the second halves of their two pre-season games.
Taylor was one of the goalscorers in Preston’s 3-0 win over FC Bruno’s Magpies on Wednesday, with all three goals coming in the second half.
Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile got the scoring underway before Noah Mawene made it two and Taylor finished it off with a low drive from just inside the box.
"It was a tough game, especially in this heat,” Taylor told the PNE website. “We've trained all week experiencing the heat and it's been tough. The game went well.
"Little Felipe got us going with the goal and then we just calmed the game down and played to the conditions, and scored three goals. I don't score many put I just took a touch inside and fired it in at the near post.
“It’s pre-season so we can only give it our all every time the gaffer wants to see us or needs to see us.“I think we’ve all done well. Obviously it’s been tough coming up but we’ve all managed to do well and I think it’s shown in the last two games.“All you can do is just try and impress the gaffer every time he sees you. I’ve been playing many different positions so I’ll continue to do what the gaffer wants me to and see where it takes me.”
Last season Taylor was not a part of the pre-season training camp in Spain, with only a handful of young players a part of the travelling contingent.
This time around there’s 11 currently in Campoamor looking to impress Ryan Lowe.
“It’s been very tough,” the 18-year-old said. “The heat takes it out of you.“After training you don’t have the energy to do anything else. You just have to relax and get ready for the afternoon session. The yoga sessions help and you just have to prepare yourselves as best as you can.“We had towels over our heads today because it was that hot so it was very intense.“It’s completely different scenery which is good, but the heat does take it out of you.”