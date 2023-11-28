Blackburn midfielder Sammie Szmodics has signed a new contract at Ewood Park

Preston North End rivals Blackburn Rovers have made a significant move by tying down one of their star players to a new contract.

Sammie Szmodics, who is currently the Championship’s top scorer with 11 goals this term, has put pen to paper on a new deal that runs to the end of the 2025-26 season. Rovers also have the option of extending the player’s Ewood Park stay by an additional 12 months.

Szmodics, who was a Preston target during Alex Neil’s time in charge at Deepdale, said: ‘It was an easy choice for me. I’m playing the best football I’ve ever played and I’m really enjoying my time up north with my family. I’m excited about what the future holds.

'When we got the sniff that the new contract might become available, it was something we wanted to get done as quickly as we could.

‘It was a test at the beginning when you’re joining a new club, new team-mates, a new manager and a new league. I was relegated from the league and there may have been questions as to why the club signed a player from League One. I knew I just needed to bide my time, get used to the manager and how he wants to play, and I’m thoroughly enjoying my football here.’

One of Szmodics’ Championship goals came against Preston at Ewood Park on November 10. However, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Lilywhites from returning home with all three derby points in the bag following goals from Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay’s last-minute winner.

Championship rivals enter race to sign defender

Coventry are the latest club to be linked with Hammarby centre-back Nathaniel Adjei.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian reportedly has a host of clubs chasing his signature, with Ryan Lowe supposedly an admirer. Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Celtic and Rangers have also been linked with the Ghana under-23 international who has made 24 appearances for Swedish outfit Hammarby.