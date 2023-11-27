Sammie Szmodics

Stoke City boss Alex Neil has revealed how Preston North End almost signed Sammie Szmodics during his Deepdale tenure.

Szmodics is the top scorer in the Championship this season, having netted 11 times during his second campaign at Blackburn Rovers. One of those strikes came in PNE's win over Rovers in the Lancashire derby at Ewood Park earlier this month.

He made the move to Blackburn in the summer of 2022, for an undisclosed fee, after three rejected bids in excess of £1million. Bristol City signed Szmodics in 2019, but his spell at Ashton Gate didn't work out and he headed to Peterborough United for two-and-a-half years. His goal involvements for Posh led to Blackburn's move last year.

The 28-year-old moved from Colchester United to Bristol City - around the time when Preston mulled over making a move, according to former manager Neil. North End signed Tom Bayliss that summer for a seven figure sum, along with Patrick Bauer, David Nugent and loan capture Andre Green. Last week, Neil was asked about the Rovers danger man.

"Well, he's the top goal scorer in the league," said Neil ahead of his side's eventual 0-3 defeat to Blackburn on Saturday. "I've watched Szmodics over the years from when he was at Peterborough and actually, we were potentially going to sign him for Preston when he was at Colchester - which is a long time ago now.