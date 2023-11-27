Tuesday night sees PNE get back on the road in the Championship - to take on Michael Carrick's team

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will likely freshen things up for Tuesday night's trip to Middlesbrough.

The Lilywhites go to the Riverside looking to get back on track, after last weekend's devastating late defeat to Cardiff City. Robbie Brady is suspended after being shown two yellow cards against the Bluebirds, while Ali McCann, Greg Cunningham and Emil Riis should all miss out again. A first start for Andrew Hughes, post-injury, could well be in the offing.

Elsewhere, North End will need to check on Liam Millar and Mads Frokjaer as Lowe ponders changes in attack. Will Keane could come back into the team after Ched Evans and Milutin Osmajic partnered each other against Cardiff City. Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay is also now available to make his debut, whenever PNE's boss sees it right to call upon him.

Lowe has used a range of formations this season and Tuesday could see him turn to the 4-4-1-1 shape used away at Leicester City. Liam Millar is better suited higher up the pitch and with Brady unavailable, a start for the Canadian is likely - unless Lowe goes with Hughes at left centre-back and Kian Best down the flank.

Here's our predicted PNE XI for the Boro encounter.

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman No reason to expect North End's number one not to continue between the sticks. Preston couldn't half do with a clean sheet, though. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Brad Potts Whether it's at wing back or right back, Potts will likely be asked to go again and run the hard yards. The number 44 is having a strong season. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jordan Storey Should be extra determined to put in a solid display after the late heartbreak against Cardiff. Middlesbrough will ask plenty of questions. Photo Sales