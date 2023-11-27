Preston North End predicted team vs Middlesbrough as changes expected from Ryan Lowe
Tuesday night sees PNE get back on the road in the Championship - to take on Michael Carrick's team
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will likely freshen things up for Tuesday night's trip to Middlesbrough.
The Lilywhites go to the Riverside looking to get back on track, after last weekend's devastating late defeat to Cardiff City. Robbie Brady is suspended after being shown two yellow cards against the Bluebirds, while Ali McCann, Greg Cunningham and Emil Riis should all miss out again. A first start for Andrew Hughes, post-injury, could well be in the offing.
Elsewhere, North End will need to check on Liam Millar and Mads Frokjaer as Lowe ponders changes in attack. Will Keane could come back into the team after Ched Evans and Milutin Osmajic partnered each other against Cardiff City. Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay is also now available to make his debut, whenever PNE's boss sees it right to call upon him.
Lowe has used a range of formations this season and Tuesday could see him turn to the 4-4-1-1 shape used away at Leicester City. Liam Millar is better suited higher up the pitch and with Brady unavailable, a start for the Canadian is likely - unless Lowe goes with Hughes at left centre-back and Kian Best down the flank.
Here's our predicted PNE XI for the Boro encounter.