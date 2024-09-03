John Egan | Getty Images

The summer transfer window slammed shut last Friday

Another transfer window has been and gone, with Preston North End bringing five new players through the door.

The Lilywhites added Stefan Thordarson, Sam Greenwood, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jeppe Okkels and Josh Bowler to their squad over the course of the summer. This week, the EFL will publish club’s squad lists through to January - and there could well be a space left in PNE’s.

In this day and age, the only deals that can be completed outside of the transfer window are free agent swoops. With that in mind, as clubs no doubt scour the market, we take a look at the current list of players who remain without a club - a couple of former North End men feature...

Defenders

John Egan (last club: Sheffield United)

Reggie Cannon (last club: QPR)

Liam Cooper (last club: Leeds)

Dan Potts (last club: Luton)

Cyrus Christie (last club: Hull City)

Osman Kakay (last club: QPR)

Ciaran Clark (last club: Stoke)

Erik Pieters (last club: West Brom)

Martin Kelly (last club: West Brom)

Daniel Ayala (last club: Rotherham)

Matt Penney (last club: Ipswich)

Paul Dummett (last club: Newcastle)

Nathan Ferguson (last club: Crystal Palace)

Ryan Fredericks (last club: AFC Bournemouth)

Brandon Williams (last club: Man United)

James Tomkins (last club: Crystal Palace)

Midfielders

John Fleck (last club: Blackburn)

Jack Cork (last club: Burnley)

Josh Onomah (last club: PNE)

Matty James (last club: Bristol City)

Adam Reach (last club: West Brom)

Fred Onyedinma (last club: Luton)

Romaine Sawyers (last club: Cardiff)

Joe Morrell (last club: Portsmouth)

Jake Livermore (last club: Watford)

Louie Watson (last club: Luton)

Corry Evans (last club: Sunderland)

Marcus Browne (last club: Oxford United)

Ovie Ejaria (last club: Reading)

Jeff Hendrick (last club: Newcastle)

Emiliano Marcondes (last club: Bournemouth)

Forwards

Admiral Muskwe (last club: Luton)

Dwight Gayle (last club: Derby)

Sheyi Ojo (last club: Cardiff)

Aaron Connolly (last club: Hull City)

Scott Hogan (last club: Birmingham)

Freddie Ladapo (last club: Ipswich)