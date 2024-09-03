PNE players | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE signed five players in the summer transfer window

Preston North End should have at least one space left in their squad list, through to January.

The transfer window has closed and, as per the English Football League’s 2024/25 handbook: ‘The League will publish each club’s squad list and a list of all other contract players eligible to participate in league matches but are not included on the squad list, on the League’s official website within seven days of the closing of a transfer window.’

So, how are the Lilywhites looking? Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, Lewis Leigh and Liam Millar are gone from last season. Stefan Thordarson and Jeppe Okkels were signed this summer, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood and Josh Bowler were loaned in. As for the squad lists - capped at 25 players - there are some important rules to be aware of.

Firstly, loan players count towards the total, but Under-21s do not. The Oxford Mail has had confirmation, from the EFL, that an U21 player is classified as ‘anyone born on, or after, January 1, 2003. North End have 12 of those, as far as the Lancashire Post can see. A minimum of eight ‘home grown’ players must be registered, too. PNE are fine in that regard, with 16 in the squad.

Home grown does not require a player to be British, or have come through the ranks at Preston. The criteria is that a player has been registered with any club, affiliated to the FA or the FA of Wales, for at least three seasons, or 36 months, prior to their 21st birthday. Or, the end of the season in which they turned 21-years-old.

The final requirement is that North End register a ‘club developed’ player - someone who was at PNE for at least 12 months, prior to the end of their Under 19 season. While Kian Best has the most first team minutes under his belt, James Pradic would be the leading contender to tick that box - as the Lilywhites’ third goalkeeper.

It appears, then, that PNE will have 24 players ‘registered’ - leaving one spot free, should new boss Paul Heckingbottom wish to dabble in the free agent market. Preston could have two spaces available if Ched Evans - who signed a player-coach deal this summer - is not registered and focuses purely on coaching the team. Clubs will then submit their squads again, after the close of the January transfer window.

PNE players who would count towards 25-man squad - *homegrown

Goalkeepers: Freddie Woodman*, Dai Cornell*

Defenders: Jordan Storey*, Liam Lindsay*, Andrew Hughes*, Jack Whatmough*, Kaine Kesler-Hayden*, Patrick Bauer

Midfielders: Brad Potts*, Ryan Ledson*, Ben Whiteman*, Robbie Brady*, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer, Sam Greenwood*, Jeppe Okkels, Josh Bowler*

Forwards: Emil Riis, Milutin Osmajic, Will Keane* Ched Evans*, Layton Stewart*

PNE Under-21s: James Pradic, Tommy Davis, Josh Seary, Kian Best, Cole McGhee, Kacper Pasiek, Kian Taylor, Noah Mawene, Kitt Nelson, Kaedyn Kamara, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Finlay Cross-Adair.