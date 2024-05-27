Ben Whitemen & Co have it all to do again next season

It’s fair to say confidence in Preston North End marking the end of the 2024-25 Championship season with a promotion party is pretty low at present.

That’s according to the latest odds after the full make up of next season’s second tier was confirmed on Sunday.

Southampton’s 1-0 win over Leeds United at Wembley in the Championship play-off final means it’s Daniel Farke’s side that will take up the final place in the division as their Premier League dreams were dashed by Adam Armstrong’s 24th-minute winner in the capital.

That guarantees another journey to Elland Road for the PNE faithful, with 1,881 making the trip for an agonisingly late 2-1 defeat at the end of January. It also means another bumper crowd at Deepdale for the Whites’ next visit to PR1 as 5,667 made the 140-mile round-trip for the Boxing Day game last Christmas - a match Ryan Lowe’s side won 2-1.

That was one of a number of highlights experienced by the Deepdale faithful last season, with wins against Ipswich, Coventry, Sunderland, Blackburn (A) and Cardiff (A) also catching the eye.

However, among all that were a number of forgettable results that ultimately led to North End finishing the season in 10th place and 10 points off the play-off positions. Five straight defeats as the season came to a disappointing close quickly spring to mind - as does Preston’s inability to score in any of those games as their season quickly turned into one best left in the history books.

No doubt, that recent run of results still sits prominently in fans’ minds as they attempt to put last season behnd them and look forward to what next season will bring. Of course, plenty can still happen between now and the 2024-25 season starting, with the transfer window yet to open. There’s also plenty of football to be played before next term closes on May 3, 2025.

But, at the moment, there’s not many rushing out to put their hard-earned cash on Lowe & Co ending the club’s 64-year wait for a return to English football’s top tier.

Here’s the latest promotion odds according to SkyBet - 24 hours after the final make up of next season’s Championship was confirmed.

Leeds - 6/4 favourites.

Burnley - 9/4.

Luton - 7/2.

Middlesbrough - 4/1.

Sheffield United, Norwich, West Brom - 5.1

Coventry - 6/1.

Sunderland, Portsmouth, Watford, Derby, Stoke, Hull - 7/1.

Sheffield Wednesday - 15/2.

QPR - 8/1.

Bristol City, Swansea, Millwall, Blackburn - 10/1.

Cardiff, Preston North End - 12/1.