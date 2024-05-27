Former Preston boss Alex Neil

Alex Neil had a win rate of 39.53 precent during his time in charge at Preston North End

Former Preston North End boss Alex Neil is ‘in pole position’ to be named Birmingham City’s new manager.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the 42-year-old is the favourite to succeed Tony Mowbray at St Andrew’s after being interviewed by the club for the vacant position.

If true, Neil - who was in charge at Deepdale for three full seasons - will return to football for the first time since his Stoke City sacking in December 2023.

There, the Scot will be tasked with returning Birmingham to the Championship at the first time of asking, following their relegation to League One at the end of this season. But with three promotions under his belt during times in charge at Hamilton, Norwich and Sunderland, Neil is well-equipped to deliver on that demand.