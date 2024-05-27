Former Preston North End, Sunderland and Norwich boss 'in pole position' for vacant Birmingham manager's job
Former Preston North End boss Alex Neil is ‘in pole position’ to be named Birmingham City’s new manager.
That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the 42-year-old is the favourite to succeed Tony Mowbray at St Andrew’s after being interviewed by the club for the vacant position.
If true, Neil - who was in charge at Deepdale for three full seasons - will return to football for the first time since his Stoke City sacking in December 2023.
There, the Scot will be tasked with returning Birmingham to the Championship at the first time of asking, following their relegation to League One at the end of this season. But with three promotions under his belt during times in charge at Hamilton, Norwich and Sunderland, Neil is well-equipped to deliver on that demand.
Of course, the former midfielder wasn’t able to deliver such good times during his time at Deepdale, with PNE securing 7th, 14th and 9th-placed finishes under his leadership before parting company with Neil in March 2021 when the Lilywhites sat 16th in the Championship table following one win in nine games.
