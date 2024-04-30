Former Preston North End pair free to find new club after League One transfer exit

Paul Huntington was previously a player for Preston North End. He is now a free agent after leaving Carlisle United. (Image: Getty Images)

Former Preston North End pair Paul Huntington and Sean Maguire have been told to find new clubs after they were released.

The duo had been playing for Carlisle United this season and the Cumbrians suffered relegation to League Two. They were part of a side that finished bottom, nine points off nearest placed Port Vale and 16 points off safety.

Two days after the 2023/24 season ended for Carlisle, they have announced their retained list and both Huntington and Maguire are being moved on. They are two of eight players that will have to find a new club in the summer.

In a short statement thanking them for their services, Carlisle said: "The club would like to thank all players who have represented us this season."

Centre-back Huntington was Carlisle's club captain but spent a period of time out injured. He was limited to 20 appearances in the league and was not in the match day squad for their final game against Derby County. He leaves Brunton Park after two seasons with North End being his previous club before Carlisle. The 36-year-old appeared a total of 65 times across two seasons for Carlisle, helping them win the League Two play-offs last season.