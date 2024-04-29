Preston North End lost 0-3 to Leicester City on Monday night as the Foxes clinched the Championship title at Deepdale. Jamie Vardy broke the deadlock on 36 minutes and doubled Leicester’s lead seven minutes into the second half, before Kasey McAteer headed home number three after the hour mark.
Here are our player ratings from the game.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Went to ground early for Vardy's opener. Made his fair share of saves over the piece.
2. Jack Whatmough - 5.5
Leicester were too sharp for a couple of the goals. No lack of effort on the night, but was put to the test.
3. Liam Lindsay - 6
Made a great block in the first half to deny Agkun. Lost McAteer for the third goal.
4. Andrew Hughes - 5
Up against the dangerous Fatawu, he started fine but had a difficult night in the end. Didn't follow Faes' shot in and Vardy was left alone to finish.
