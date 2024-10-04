I tour the dream home for a Preston North End fan, a bargain 2-bed property near Deepdale up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:30 GMT

This spacious 2-bedroom house, located in the heart of Preston, is the perfect place to call home... especially if you’re a North End fan.

With its prime location under the shadow of the nearby Deepdale stadium and its generous layout, this home offers an inviting living space for families, couples, or individuals looking for comfort and convenience. On the market for £130,000 with North West Homes, this place is worth checking out.

The property features two double bedrooms, providing plenty of personal space, as well as a large lounge area, ideal for relaxation and entertaining guests. The spacious kitchen is perfect for cooking enthusiasts, offering ample room for meal preparation and dining.

Situated in a sought-after area, this house is close to a variety of local amenities, including independent shops, parks, and supermarkets, ensuring that all daily necessities are within easy reach.

Families will also appreciate its proximity to accredited primary and secondary schools, making the morning school run a breeze. Additionally, nearby bars and restaurants offer plenty of options for dining out, while easy access to Preston Centre adds to the convenience of city living.

To truly appreciate the size and thoughtful design of this home, a viewing is highly recommended. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this charming house your own and experience the best of what Preston has to offer.

Take a look around...

