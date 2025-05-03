PNE v Bristol City early team and injury news. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE round off their Championship campaign against Bristol City this afternoon.

The Lilywhites make the trip to Ashton Gate with the second-tier survival on the line after a run of one win in 14 games has slumped them into the relegation battle.

Indeed, North End are one of five teams set to fight it out on the final day as two points separates Hull City in 22nd and Stoke City in 18th.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men sit one point above the bottom three and know anything but a win will leave their future in the hands of results elsewhere.

Bristol City also know they have to pick up maximum points as they continue their battle for a play-off spot after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United on Monday.

Ahead of a crucial game at either end of the table, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.

Bristol City team news

Luke McNally - Out

The centre-back has been a long-term absentee and will miss the season’s finale as well the play-offs should they achieve a top six finish. McNally suffered an ACL injury in the defeat to Swansea in February, with Manning expecting the 23-year-old to be out for a long time.

Mark Sykes - Out

Sykes pulled out of the pre-match warm-ups in the draw to QPR last month due to a quad injury and continues to be sidelined.

Harry Cornick - Out

A hamstring injury suffered in training has kept the forward sidelined since the March international break. Manning believes a return against PNE will come too soon but is hopeful Cornick could feature should they qualify for the play-offs.

Cam Pring - Out

The left-back will also be forced to miss the visit of the Lilywhites this afternoon because of a hamstring injury. Scran results revealed Pring will be absent for the next few weeks, according to Manning.

Scott Twine - Doubt

The attacking midfielder hasn’t started any of the Robins past four matches because of groin issue, but has come off the bench to feature. Twine has been playing through the pain barrier, with Manning confirming the 25-year-old will undergo surgery in the summer. Despite this, it hasn’t stopped the former Burnley man from being named in the side and could make the squad for PNE’s visit.

Joe Williams - Doubt

Williams is also a doubt for the final-day fixture as they continue to manage his minutes. The 28-year-old is currently nursing a quad injury but has been named in the previous two squads - although he hasn’t featured. The midfielder will be assessed prior to this afternoon’s contest.

PNE team news

Sam Greenwood has returned to training this week. | Getty Images

Jack Whatmough - Out

The centre-back has been a long-term absentee, having been sidelined since February with a calf issue. Whatmough will be hoping to complete a comeback in pre-season following a difficult campaign.

Ali McCann - Out

The influential midfielder is another key member of Heckingbottom’s squad set to miss the crucial final-day trip to Bristol City. McCann has been missing with a calf issue and hasn’t featured since March.

Brad Potts - Out

There was hope Potts could make a return to the side before the end of the season but suffered a minor setback ahead of the Easter weekend. The midfielder remains absent with a hamstring problem and won’t feature at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

Mads Frokjaer - Out

The midfielder was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury against Hull City on Easter Monday. Heckingbottom confirmed Frokjaer will not be fit to feature against the Robins today.

Will Keane - Out

A calf issue has kept Keane sidelined for PNE’s past two matches and will continue to be absent for the trip to Ashton Gate.

Freddie Woodman - Out

Woodman has been absent since the March international break after sustaining an ankle injury in the gym. With his deal up in the summer, could the keeper have played his final game for PNE?

Sam Greenwood - Doubt

The Leeds United loanee will be looking to end his season-long loan stay in style and will be hoping to feature at Ashton Gate. After missing the defeats to Hull and Plymouth with a hamstring issue, the midfielder has returned to training this week.

