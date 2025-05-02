Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End’s manager held his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s huge final day clash at Bristol City...

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On team news...

“Sam’s back,” said Heckingbottom. “I think that’s the only change from the last game. It was a neural thing. It was hindering him and stopping him performing rather than any potential damage. Last week, flaring up, he couldn't really sprint so if that's the case, he can't play. It's just a case of waiting for that to settle down. He did train a couple of times last week, but couldn't get past that point, whereas this week he's been fine.

“Obviously, (Ryan Ledson) only trained a couple of days before that (Plymouth game) and probably got about 30 minutes in the end. Trained all this week, which is good, so he's further along. With those two, it's like having two new players in the squad. So, that's a big thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's a big thing for the XI, for the subs we've been making. It takes the pressure off the 17-year-old lads who are on the bench. It's not the situation for those boys, if I'm honest. The experience is key; I don't want to scar any of them who aren't ready, just through the fact we need a number on the bench. So, yeah, it's good to have them back.”

On taking the injured, senior players along...

“Yeah, they're coming down,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, they've been missed, we know that. It's been a problem for us. We want the men down there, the experience down there in the dressing room as much as possible - whether they're around the place. I've said it many times, it's not about the XI on the pitch, it's about everyone in this building all season. So, yeah, we'll be taking as much experience and know-how in the playing staff as we can down with us.”

On why PNE are in this situation...

“I think it's a combination of all those things (dropped points, injuries, decisions),” said Heckingbottom. “Yeah, definitely a combination. You could go through all the things we regularly speak about after every game and there's been a consistent pattern, hasn’t there? They're the reasons. So, we have to make sure that tomorrow I'm not speaking and saying the same sort of things that I’ve been saying throughout the season.”

On it feeling bigger than play-off/promotion games..

“I think (going) up or down, it's sliding doors,” said Heckingbottom. “There's just a negativity about a relegation fight as opposed to... like I said, I've experienced it and that's a different feeling. It causes pressure and anxiety when you fight and compete for the top. But, yeah, it's totally different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his tone and approach with the players this week...

“It was a reminder of us,” said Heckingbottom. “When you mentioned about why we're in this position, lots of things have gone against us but also we have to be accountable for what we've got wrong. The last game, for example, more than enough to win. So, with that we know we can create chances, we know we can be a dominant team but we have to make sure we get over the line and win.

“Likewise, reminding the players of what we look like at our best, where we've gone and produced big performances, big results, and what's let us down - things out of our control, which is not a reason to criticise. There's been a culmination of things. So, reminding about us at our best and attacking this game with no fear.”

On being aware of score lines elsewhere...

“Just towards the end of the game, because there's that many possible scenarios,” said Heckingbottom. “It's difficult because Bristol are playing for their (play-off spot) as well. You imagine that, I don't know, we think in the last five minutes that a point's good enough, we're playing that way and Bristol feel a point's good enough, but then something happens in one of the other games and affects them as much as us. The dynamic of our game changes, which again changes what we have to do.

“So, I only think it comes into play in the last five minutes really, unless the result's big either way and they're going for it, or we're going for it. You've got to know come the end, even if the game's in the balance all the way through, for both sets of managers. Towards the end when you think about substitutions and things, you need to know. The players have to just focus on their performance. We'll be prepared in the substitutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Say if the game is tight and we're trying to win the game, we're pushing for it, we open up and Bristol beat us on the counter, but then there's a goal in another game where a point would’ve been enough... you've got to focus on your game first and foremost. I think those real risks come at the back end of the game. The pattern can be dictated simply by the necessity for one or the other, or both teams, trying to get a result. Not only do we need to know where we are and understand the teams in and around us, but obviously the teams that affect Bristol as well, which will have an impact on the tension.”

On Dai Cornell...

“Dai has had to step up, and I think he has,” said Heckingbottom. “I think the Stoke game we conceded way too many opportunities, but he's not had many big saves in terms of things to do The last game, I think they had five shots, three on target. The Hull game, similar... when we lost the ball and they broke he made that block - two penalties. The Stoke game was probably the most exposed he's been.

“One thing that we have consistently done well this season is protect our ‘keeper. I would have thought we'd be top half for shots faced, or certainly goalkeeper saves. But, yeah, we've not kept a clean sheet in that run and that's been a big thing, whether that's been down to us or down to other things. Keep a clean sheet tomorrow, we'll give ourselves a real good chance.”

On the test presented by Bristol City...

“They've played a pretty consistent way throughout the season in terms of the set-up and it's gradually evolved throughout the season,” said Heckingbottom. “Good footballers in the middle of the park, who all move to get on the ball. Nahki Wells holds his position high, the wing-backs give the width, so yes, we know we're facing a good team who are in really good form. I think they've won games all different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Certainly early on in the season, they were very good at winning the ball mid-third and counter-attacking. We saw that at our place where we had all the ball, a lot of control first half, they countered and Wells gets the killer goal with a counter. But again, back to that handball which sort of turned the game. They’re a good side. I think they've evolved.

“I think they do like to have the ball as well, and build and control the game with the ball. They didn't so much in the game that we played at home, but I think at home they've had more control of possession. I don't mind that. I’m fine with that. It gives us a bit more space than Plymouth at home, who come and sit in. They're up there for a reason. They've been very good in transition both countering but likewise, they've suffered chances by being an aggressive, front-footed team.”

On the part the away fans have to play...

“They'll only feel better once the game starts, the same as me and us,” said Heckingbottom. “They play their part, shouting, getting round the team, screaming, all of a sudden they're invested in it and the worry stops, until the results come through. That's how it is, but we 100% need them.

“The fans I've seen this week who are going down recognise that and get that. Our away support, all the support, but particularly away support has been fantastic all season. We're going to need them again tomorrow. If the fans are too busy looking at their phones, they're not getting behind us. Likewise, if the players' minds shift off a result or are hoping for something, no, focus on us all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Focus on us, because we can take care of business. It is in our hands. No-one wants to be in this position, no-one wants that. We've recognised and we've spoken about the importance of their role in this. It's certainly appreciated, especially when you're going away... you can always hear your away fans. Watch our game, get behind our team and be as noisy as you can be.”

Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom hit with touchline ban