The PNE pair were sidelined for Monday’s trip to Hull City

Preston North End assistant manager Stuart McCall says Sam Greenwood and Will Keane missed Hull City away due to injury.

The pair both featured on Good Friday as PNE were beaten 2-1 by QPR in the last minute. Greenwood completed 75 minutes whilst Keane made a five-minute cameo off the bench. However, neither were available for the trip to the MKM Stadium just a few days later.

North End’s options were depleted further due to the surprise omissions. Greenwood and Keane joined Freddie Woodman, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson and Jack Whatmough on the sidelines. With boss Paul Heckingbottom sent off after the match, McCall explained the duo’s absences.

"Will's done his calf, and Sam... I'm not saying he's done his hamstring but he's got a hamstring problem," explained the assistant manager. "So, two players that would have played a part in some form today. The midfield area, we're struggling to make changes in there at the moment.

“That's a key area, naturally, but I'll have to have a head count. It might be a case of cotton wool this week, because we can't afford any more injuries in training... we need everybody that we can get to go out there on Saturday."

“I don't think so...”

As alluded to by McCall, North End are extremely thin in midfield heading into two crucial final games. Victories for Luton Town, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle on Monday left PNE sitting only three points above the drop zone. Furthermore, Mads Frokjaer hobbled off the pitch in some discomfort late on at the MKM Stadium - compounding the side’s problems in the engine room.

Ledson was on the bench for the Lilywhites’ 2-2 draw with Cardiff, but has not been involved since. There were hopes that the 27-year-old could return to the fold for Argyle’s upcoming visit to Deepdale, but McCall wasn’t too hopeful when queried on the subject.

"No, I don't think so," stated McCall. "I think the most Ryan would be able to be is on the bench, I would imagine."

