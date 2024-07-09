Barry-Murphy is seeking a new challenge after leaving Manchester City. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A return to senior football management could be on the cards for a former Preston North End midfielder.

Former Preston North End midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy has announced he is stepping down from his job at Manchester City.

The 45-year-old is leaving his post as under-21's manager of the Citizens. His departure from the Etihad could pave the way for him to make a return to senior management after being linked with several EFL jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have some news people. I have made the decision to leave my position as Head Coach of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad," he said in a post shared on Instagram.

"I take great pride in what we have achieved during my tenure and have enjoyed an amazing three years working with some of the world's best coaches and players - I will always be thankful for the opportunity to work at such a great club.

"However, I feel I have taken the role as far as possible and feel ready for a new challenge. Looking forward to the next chapter. See you there."

Barry-Murphy was brought to England by Preston North End in 1999 from Cork. He appeared 24 times for the Lilywhites, but couldn't hold down a place in the four years he spent at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry-Murphy had loan spells at Southend United and Hartlepool United in 2002, but was then moved on to Sheffield Wednesday in 2003.