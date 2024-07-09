Former Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Hartlepool figure leaves Man City job
Former Preston North End midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy has announced he is stepping down from his job at Manchester City.
The 45-year-old is leaving his post as under-21's manager of the Citizens. His departure from the Etihad could pave the way for him to make a return to senior management after being linked with several EFL jobs.
"I have some news people. I have made the decision to leave my position as Head Coach of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad," he said in a post shared on Instagram.
"I take great pride in what we have achieved during my tenure and have enjoyed an amazing three years working with some of the world's best coaches and players - I will always be thankful for the opportunity to work at such a great club.
"However, I feel I have taken the role as far as possible and feel ready for a new challenge. Looking forward to the next chapter. See you there."
Barry-Murphy was brought to England by Preston North End in 1999 from Cork. He appeared 24 times for the Lilywhites, but couldn't hold down a place in the four years he spent at Deepdale.
Barry-Murphy had loan spells at Southend United and Hartlepool United in 2002, but was then moved on to Sheffield Wednesday in 2003.
He spent over a year there, making 58 appearances for the Owls before finding a home with Bury. The two-time Republic of Ireland under-21 international spent six years with the Shakers before finishing his career with Rochdale, where he spent eight years as a player. Barry-Murphy was manager of Rochdale from March 2019 to June 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.