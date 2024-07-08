Ex-Preston North End and Stoke City man 'holds talks' with Premier League club over possible transfer
Former Preston North End loan man Liam Delap is reportedly a transfer target for newly promoted Ipswich Town.
The Tractor Boys are said to have held talks with the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Hull City. Delap scored eight goals in 31 appearances, with the Tigers move his third Championship loan spell.
Delap is under contract at parent club Manchester City until 2026, but it’s been claimed that a sale could be sanctioned this summer - with the Premier League champions valuing Delap at £10million.
Southampton have been linked with a swoop for the striker, while Hull have been open about wanting to take him back. For now, the EADT report that Delap is ‘weighing up his options’.
The centre-forward was pictured at Portman Road last Thursday, to ‘get a further feel for the club and his potential role’. Ipswich have already targeted two players from the Hull squad last season, in Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene. Boss Kieran McKenna is claimed to be a long-term admirer of Delap’s.
The powerful front man spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Deepdale, where he scored once in 15 outings. North End lured Delap to the club in January, after five months at Stoke City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.