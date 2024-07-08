Liam Delap in action for PNE | Getty Images

The Man City forward could be on the move again this summer

Former Preston North End loan man Liam Delap is reportedly a transfer target for newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are said to have held talks with the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Hull City. Delap scored eight goals in 31 appearances, with the Tigers move his third Championship loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delap is under contract at parent club Manchester City until 2026, but it’s been claimed that a sale could be sanctioned this summer - with the Premier League champions valuing Delap at £10million.

Southampton have been linked with a swoop for the striker, while Hull have been open about wanting to take him back. For now, the EADT report that Delap is ‘weighing up his options’.

The centre-forward was pictured at Portman Road last Thursday, to ‘get a further feel for the club and his potential role’. Ipswich have already targeted two players from the Hull squad last season, in Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene. Boss Kieran McKenna is claimed to be a long-term admirer of Delap’s.