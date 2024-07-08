Liam Millar in action | Getty Images

Canada international spent last season on loan at PNE

Former Preston North End star Liam Millar has stressed that he made it clear wing-back wasn’t his preferred position last season.

The 24-year-old spent the campaign at Deepdale, on loan from Swiss club FC Basel. He scored five league goals and registered a further five assists, across his 35 appearances. Millar has now returned to his parent club, but is expected to leave - with one year left to run on his deal.

Leeds United and Sheffield United have been strongly linked, while Burnley and Sunderland have also been credited with interest. A return to Preston isn’t going to happen, with director Peter Ridsdale having explained the situation last month. Now, Millar has had his say.

“Yeah, let me just clarify that wasn’t the plan, to play as a wing-back,” said Millar. “That was not the plan. But, I went there and the gaffer at the time thought that was the best thing for me, to play there in that position. That’s where he saw that he could get the best out of me.

“So, obviously I’m not going to argue with him. He is the coach; he makes the decisions. I’ve been very vocal that I don’t enjoy playing as a wing-back - and I also told him that. But, at the end of the day he’s the coach and I have to respect that. So, he put me there and I played there to the best of my ability.”

Despite playing in an unfavoured position, Millar reflects fondly on his performances in a Preston shirt. He classes it as his strongest, individual campaign yet - even though he scored 10 goals in one season for Basel and experienced ‘higher highs’.

“I feel like this year at Preston I’ve been much more consistent and I feel that’s where I needed to be,” added Millar. “Also the level that I’m playing at... again, no disrespect to the Swiss league, but the Championship is a much, much tougher league to play in. Over the years I’ve been putting in the work and trying to improve every summer, to make sure I’m the best version of myself.