Preston North End's late win over AFC Bournemouth had been coming says top scorer Emil Riis

The Lilywhites had to come from behind to take all three points at Deepdale on Saturday, Cameron Archer cancelled out Jamal Lowe’s goal before Emil Riis netted a winner minutes from time.

The two sides went in level at the break but it was an entertaining contest nevertheless. Bournemouth made the break through five minutes into the second half as Lowe rounded Daniel Iversen to put the ball in the net.

A quick response from PNE saw Daniel Johnson bring the ball forward and feed Archer in the area, who swiftly found the bottom corner.

Emil Riis nets Preston North End's winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Minutes from the end, having come on off the bench, North End’s top scorer gave them the win. Riis was played in by Alan Browne before finding the far corner.

“I've tried that before and it's always good to score at the end,” Riis said.

"If you score earlier they have a chance to go up the other end and get an equaliser to score right at the end and get a winning goal is amazing.

“We’ve suffered right at the end before and the game before against Coventry City we were close to winning, so we've been needing that win for a long time now so it's good to finally get it.”

Riis has been forced to watch on from the bench a lot recently and was made to wait until the 75th minute on Saturday.

He netted the 17th goal of his season so far, across all competitions and was looking to send a message to boss Ryan Lowe.

The competition for places, with Ched Evans and Archer keeping Riis out of the side, is what is spurring the Dane on.

He said: “As a striker you want to score goals and when you come off the bench and score goals it is going to be hard not to pick you. I just want to score as many goals as I can and do my best.

“I've always been the type of player that needs that competition, if I get too confident in playing every week then I drop a little bit. I definitely need that competition to keep me at 100 per cent.

“The manager looks at things before the game and looks at what he needs going into it so it it good to have different types of players that can fulfill different kinds of roles.

“It's one goal that has kept us from winning, it's been a while since we last won at home. It's nice to be able to get the win at home and give the fans the victory, it was great to see their reaction.

“We're five points off the play-offs and everything is realistic until it's impossible. We'll take it one game at a time and try and win the next one.

“There are a lot of teams in between us and you need to be winning a lot of games - one game at a time and then we'll see where we are in the end but we want to be around there.”