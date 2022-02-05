Bookies fancy Preston North End can take something from trip to Hull City

Just one win in the last seven for North End, and boss Ryan Lowe will be starting to realise the size of the task at hand.

It could be argued they have become harder to beat but aside from the win at West Brom, they haven’t exactly set the world alight.

It looks no easy task going to Hull, a side who have won their last three, though I can see them grinding out a 1-1 draw, which can be backed at 6/1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Browne can be backed at 12/1 to score first

Alan Browne should return to the starting XI and can be backed at 12/1 to score first.

The magic of the FA Cup always presents a different challenge to punters than the league.

Avoiding short priced banana skins is key to getting success, as there will always be one or two let-offs for the bookies somewhere.

Everton start new life under Frank Lampard at home to Brentford, in a competition the club has always held in high regard. I can see the new boss getting a reaction here and at 11/10 they just about look worth a place in the accas.

It’s an all-Championship Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield where neighbours Barnsley travel over, hoping the Cup may provide a welcome distraction from their troubles in the league.

It’s hard to envisage the Tykes getting anything though and at 4/6, the home side look a banker for the punters.

To round off the treble it will be QPR who are entrusted with seeing off fellow Championship side Peterborough.

They are playing some impressive football under Mark Warburton and there’s a bit of a buzz about them.

I was surprised to see them available at 11/10 and they will round the treble up nicely to 13/2.

Wigan head down the M6 to Stoke for what could be one of the games of the round, with what should be a cracking atmosphere for a good, old-fashioned FA Cup game.

I think the bookies might have priced the Latics a little highly myself at 7/2 to win the game, with a 2-1 away win at 12/1 tempting and Callum Lang to score first at 10/1 worth a small wager.

In the league, it looks a tricky home match for Blackpool this weekend, with Bristol City being a tad unfortunate to only draw at Preston last Saturday.

Pool got a great point at Fulham, though, and I can see them getting another point here with a 1-1 draw at 6/1 and Keshi Anderson to score first at 10/1 tempting.