'Reaction needed' - Blackburn Rovers send Preston North End Lancashire Derby warning

Two key Blackburn Rovers figures have come out to speak of the importance of a response ahead of their Lancashire Derby against Preston North End.

Blackburn suffered a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Tuesday night, as John Eustace’s first official game in charge. Andre Dozzell netted at St Andrew's which kept them in the lowly 16th position in the Championship table.

It was the sixth straight defeat that Blackburn had suffered on their travels this season. Their last success on the road came back in November against Stoke City, and in each of those six defeats they had conceded the first goal.

Up next for Blackburn is a trip to Deepdale, where they face a Preston North End side which has been in good home form in recent weeks. They've recorded three wins out of their last four games in front of their home supporters, and face Middlesbrough this evening.

Ahead of Saturday's Derby clash, Blackburn boss John Eustace outlined his stance ahead of the match, and what they must do if they are to secure a victory.

"We’ve had some really difficult moments away from home throughout the season," admitted Eustace.

"It’s important that we keep on improving and really we go into Saturday’s game full of confidence, and knowing we can get a good result."

Blackburn's club captain Dom Hyam also spoke of the importance of the fixture. The 28-year-old has made a target for his side, and that is to either draw or win, which would mean they would have achieved their target of four or six points from a possible nine over the last seven days.

Hyam said: "If we can get another positive result on Saturday, if we can take four or six points out of week, which would be positive and an improvement on what we have been.