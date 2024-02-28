Former Preston North End boss Alex Neil

Sunderland fans would oppose the return of former Preston North End boss Alex Neil to the Stadium of Light.

That’s according to our colleagues at the Sunderland Echo, who polled their readers after The Sun reported the Scot would be open to a return to Wearside.

Neil controversially quit his Black Cats job in August 2022 to take charge of Championship rivals Stoke. His decision came just months after guiding Sunderland to promotion via the League One play-offs and just weeks after the 2022-23 season had begun.

But now out of a job following his Potters sacking in December, any potential of a return to Wearside is something the Stadium of Light faithful would not accept.

Indeed, when asked by the Sunderland Echo on X, formerly Twitter, if they would be open to the return of Neil, a massive 87.2 percent of the 4,500-plus votes cast said they would oppose any move. Just 12.8 per cent of Black Cats supporters voted yes.

That’s a clear message to the Sunderland hierarchy, who will wait until the summer to name their new manager. Mike Dodds will remain in caretaker charge for the remainder of the season, with the Wearsiders currently 10th in the table - five points behind eighth-placed Preston - with 12 games remaining.

Neil took charge of the Lilywhites in July 2017, following Simon Grayson’s move to the Stadium of Light. The 42-year-old remained at Deepdale for three-and-a-half seasons before being sacked in March 2021 with PNE sitting 16th in the Championship table.