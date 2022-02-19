BIG KICK OFF: Preston North End vs Reading

Here are two of the key men in the fixture, the Reading boss and the referee.

The Boss: Veljko Paunovic

Veljko Paunovic is not a popular man at Reading, with fans in midweek staying behind after their 0-0 draw with Peterborough United to call for his exit.

The Serbian began his coaching career with the national team, coaching youth levels from U18s-U20s before joining Chicago Fire.

He then got his move to the Championship and after a decent first season, his second is not going well.

A six-point deduction hasn’t helped his cause but his side have lost eight and drawn two of their last 10 games.

The referee: John Busby

John Busby has taken charge of both of Saturday’s sides this season, PNE’s 2-2 draw with Bristol City last month and Reading’s 2-2 draw Derby, also last month, as well as their 1-0 defeat to Derby County earlier on in the season.

He has refereed across all three EFL divisions and the League Cup, most recently in Leagues One and Two in the past week.

He has handed out 95 yellow cards in his 25 games so far this season, as well as sending four players for early baths.