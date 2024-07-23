Preston North End are continuing their preparations for the 2024/25 Championship season.

The Lilywhites play in front of their own supporters on Saturday (July 27) as they host Italian giants Fiorentina at Deepdale. Fiorentina have reached the UEFA Conference League final for the last two seasons but lost to West Ham United and Olympiacos, but nevertheless it will provide a good challenge for Ryan Lowe's side.

They have Salford City on Tuesday (July 30) and then Everton next Saturday (August 3) before their season opener against Sheffield United on Friday, August 9 (20:00 KO) which will be played in front of the Sky Sports television cameras.

Losing club captain Alan Browne to Sunderland was a big blow, but the Lilywhites have done some good business, and more is to come. Stefan Teitur Thordarson has joined for an undisclosed fee from Silkeborg, whilst Sam Greenwood is on loan from Leeds United.

Defence is an area that will need to be strengthened in given the departure of Greg Cunningham, who has returned to Ireland to play for Galway United. Alfie Gilchrist has been strongly linked, and a move to the Championship is close after Chelsea left him out of their squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

The 23 teams in the Championship are all getting on with their business with some more advanced than others. North End’s opening day opponents Sheffield United have already signed Kieffer Moore, and they’re closing in on Harrison Burrows in a deal worth £3m.