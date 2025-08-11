Ben Whiteman: New Preston North End faces, captain's message and personal target

PNE captain spoke to the media ahead of last weekend’s opener at QPR

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman is determined to ensure the club never experiences a scare like last season.

The Lilywhites dropped down the Championship table and found themselves embroiled in a final day fight for survival. In the end, a 2-2 draw at Bristol City proved enough for them to escape the drop. Whiteman is heading into his fifth full season a PNE player and more motivated than ever to take every match head on.

“100 per cent,” said Whiteman. “I mentioned numerous times throughout pre-season that last season doesn't happen again, and the lads have took that on board. As you'd think, no-one wants to be in that situation ever again. We've got some good lads in there... I'll definitely be leading from the front.”

On a personal note, the captain feels massively boosted to have gone into the campaign without any injury setbacks. As he mentions, that hasn’t been the case for the previous two seasons. Whiteman operates in a deeper midfield role but has one clear, personal target for the next nine months.

“Yes, for starters I didn't score any goals, so I'm definitely looking to add that to my game this season,” Whiteman told the Lancashire Post. “As I mentioned before, first pre-season fully fit for a good couple of years, so I feel fitter than I've ever been really. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Whiteman has seen 10 new faces walk through the door at Euxton this summer. At Ashton Gate back in May, he spoke about the squad needing some help in the transfer market. The freshness has been welcomed and the 29-year-old believes there’s a good feel to the group.

“Yeah, all great lads,” said Whiteman. “I think they're coming into a great dressing room as well - great core group in there. If you asked them, they'd probably say they are easy to fit into. As you mentioned before, we've not got tens of millions of pounds to go and spend on players so we've got to be cute in the market and sign good lads as well.”

One of the new recruits is someone Preston’s skipper went up against during last season’s FA Cup run. Thierry Small caught the eye of PNE supporters during that evening February clash and clearly, the powers that be at Deepdale too. Whiteman is looking forward to having the 20-year-old on his side.

“Yeah, fantastic,” said Whiteman. “Thierry has been a breath of fresh air. He's been exciting every day in training. Even when he comes in, he's a great character to be around. Not so good at head tennis! I think he'll get better at that through the season. But no, really looking forward to what he can do.”

There has also been a shake up in the first team staff at Preston, with Andy Liddell and Jason Euell moving to the club. With pre-season having also been at a different venue in Spain this year, following three years in Campoamor, the amount of change is something Whiteman views as positive.

“100 per cent,” said Whiteman. “I think a lot of people are scared of a bit of change but as footballers you sort of welcome it, don't you? Euelly’s come in, worked really well with the strikers. Obviously, Lids has come in as well, a different voice in the S&C department. You do need that change in football and we've got it this season.”

