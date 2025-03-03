PNE are into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1966. | AFP via Getty Images

Robbie Savage has made it clear he would not be excited if Preston North End reached the FA Cup final.

On BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 phone in, the former Blackburn man was adamant he ‘would not tune in’ if North End reached the competition's climax at Wembley - simply because they’re not one of the country’s big clubs.

The 50-year-old was quizzed on his stance by co-presenter Chris Sutton along with PNE and West Brom fans who called in to Sunday evening’s live show.

It comes after the Lilywhites reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 1966 after they thrashed Lancashire rivals Burnley 3-0 on Saturday. Paul Heckingbottom’s men were drawn against Aston Villa at Deepdale in the last eight, with a win against Unai Emery’s side guaranteeing a trip to Wembley in the semi-finals.

However, during his radio program, Savage claimed an FA Cup final involving the likes of Preston would not be exciting for neutrals and used Championship rivals West Brom as another example.

Speaking on Sunday’s episode, the ex-Welsh international said: ‘I would not tune in to watch a Preston v West Brom FA Cup final. I’m not a fan of those clubs. I wouldn’t.

‘If it's Preston v West Brom in the play-off final I’d watch that because it’s a play-off final and play-off finals are great. I’m talking as a neutral, I’m not getting excited for a West Brom v Preston FA Cup final.

‘It would be the best day ever (as a fan) but for me as a neutral and not a supporter of those teams, I’m not waking up in the morning - Cup final day when I used to watch Grandstand - I’m not thinking I can’t wait for kick-off between Preston against West Brom in the FA Cup final. I’m not getting excited to watch a Preston v West Brom final.’

Robbie Savage has made it clear he would not be excited if Preston reached the FA Cup final. | Getty Images

Robbie Savage would prefer an FA Cup final with big teams

When North End fan Dave phoned the show questioning Savage’s standpoint, the ex-Ewood Park favourite made it clear he would rather prefer a final between the Premier League’s bigger clubs.

He added: ‘It’s absolutely unbelievable and you might get to the final and it will be unbelievable for you. No (I wouldn’t watch the final). I wouldn’t choose to watch it but I’d have to watch it for my job. It’s not going to happen.

‘As a neutral, on Cup final day I’d rather see an Arsenal v Liverpool that kind of final. That’s what my preference would be. If it was a Southampton v Ipswich final, who are both near the bottom of the table, would I tune into it? No I wouldn’t because the FA Cup final is massive but I’d rather see two big teams.

‘When I wake up in the morning and think I can't wait for this game this afternoon. I’m not thinking I can’t wait for this game. If my old team are in it I'll watch it.’