PNE booked their place in the last eight after beating Burnley 3-0 on Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End will host Aston Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with ties to be played across the final weekend of March.

The Lilywhites are into the last eight of the competition for the first time in 59 years, after beating Lancashire rivals Burnley 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Robbie Brady, Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane scored the goals for Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End have collected £460,000 in prize money so far in the FA Cup, having knocked out Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Burnley. Teams who progress through the quarter-final will earn another £450,000 from the competition prize fund.