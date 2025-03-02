FA Cup quarter-final draw in FULL as Preston North End host Aston Villa and Man City drawn away
Preston North End will host Aston Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with ties to be played across the final weekend of March.
The Lilywhites are into the last eight of the competition for the first time in 59 years, after beating Lancashire rivals Burnley 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Robbie Brady, Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane scored the goals for Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Deepdale.
North End have collected £460,000 in prize money so far in the FA Cup, having knocked out Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Burnley. Teams who progress through the quarter-final will earn another £450,000 from the competition prize fund.
The QF draw is in full below...
FA Cup quarter-final draw LIVE
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest/Ipswich
AFC Bournemouth vs Man City
PNE vs Aston Villa
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Ready for the draw...
It is about to get under way.
FULHAM WIN!
Joshua Zirkzee’s spot kick is saved and Manchester United are out. Fulham win 4-3 on penalties.
Fulham lead 4-3 after 4 each
Casemiro scores but Lindelof is denied.
Willian and Robinson score.
2-2 after two penalties each
Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot convert for United.
Raul Jimenez and Sander Berge make no mistake for Fulham.
Penalties at Old Trafford
Spot kicks will decide who progresses out of Manchester United and Fulham.
A little bit longer to wait until the quarter-final draw commences.
Half time in extra time
Chido Obi denied just before the whistle but it’s still 1-1 between United and Fulham with 15 minutes to play at Old Trafford, as penalties beckon.
North End of course triumphed - 16-15 - in the thrilling shootout with Fulham earlier this season in the Carabao Cup.
Prize money so far...
Heading to extra-time at Old Trafford
The QF final draw is now delayed with it 1-1 after 90 minutes between Manchester United and Fulham.
Bruno Fernandes equalised for the hosts on 71 minutes after Calvin Bassey’s headed opener just before half time.
The ball numbers
1. Preston North End
2. Aston Villa
3. Crystal Palace
4. Manchester United or Fulham
5. Brighton
6. AFC Bournemouth
7. Manchester City
8. Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town
Good evening...
Welcome along to our live coverage of this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final draw...
Preston North End have not been here for a very long time - 59 years to be exact.
They are the only Championship side left in the competition and, one game off Wembley, will want another home draw.
Denis Irwin and Danny Murphy will be conducting the draw after Manchester United vs Fulham, on BBC One.
