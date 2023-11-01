Wolves vs Newcastle United ref that made ‘howler’ demoted to Championship
Preston North End’s referee for their match with Coventry City at the weekend has been revaled - and it’s someone who’s usually in the Premier League.
Preston North End's EFL Championship clash with Coventry City on Saturday will be officiated by a Premier League referee.
The EFL published on their website their match official appointments, and Anthony Taylor was listed for PNE's match at the weekend against the Sky Blues at Deepdale on the weekend. He will be suppored by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, with his fourth official being Sam Allison.
He has overseen nine Premier League games this season, as well as two Champions League ties, and two EURO 2024 qualifying matches in the 2023/24 campaign. Saturday’s match will be the first time he’s officiated a league game outside of the English top-flight this season.
Taylor came under pressure at the weekend following his decision to award Newcastle United a penalty before half-time. Hwang Hee-chan was adjudged to have brought Fabrian Schar down whilst trying to clear the ball and VAR backed up Taylor's decision to award a spot-kick.
‘[Newcastle’s] second goal was never ever a penalty, ever,’ O’Neil told Sky Sports.
‘It was a terrible decision on-field and from VAR [but] we managed to bounce back.”
Despite his allegiances to Newcastle United, legendary England striker Alan Shearer agreed with Gary O'Neil on his stance on Newcastle's penalty, and believes it shouldn’t have been awarded.
“I didn’t think it was a penalty,” said the Newcastle legend. “I can understand why the referee has given it on the pitch but then they looked at it so many times in the replays and I still can’t see why it wasn’t overturned.
“If that was given against me, I’d be livid.”
Ex-Arsenal forward Ian Wright was in agreement with Shearer and said: “He actually stops his foot. I just think in the current climate with what they’ve got at their disposal I totally understand what Gary O’Neill is saying, why he doesn’t want to speak to them because they should get that right. That’s a howler for them.”
In the 15 matches that Taylor has taken charge of this season he has dished out 72 yellow cards and two red. He sent off Manchester City midfielder Rodri against Nottingham Forest, and Gavi in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Porto earlier this month.
It is his first Championship match since he officiated Derby County's 4-2 win over Leeds United in the 2018/19 play-offs, where he dished out nine yellow cards and two reds.