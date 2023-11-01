Preston North End’s referee for their match with Coventry City at the weekend has been revaled - and it’s someone who’s usually in the Premier League.

Anthony Taylor was involved in a controversial decision in the Wolves v Newcastle United match on Saturday. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Preston North End's EFL Championship clash with Coventry City on Saturday will be officiated by a Premier League referee.

The EFL published on their website their match official appointments, and Anthony Taylor was listed for PNE's match at the weekend against the Sky Blues at Deepdale on the weekend. He will be suppored by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, with his fourth official being Sam Allison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has overseen nine Premier League games this season, as well as two Champions League ties, and two EURO 2024 qualifying matches in the 2023/24 campaign. Saturday’s match will be the first time he’s officiated a league game outside of the English top-flight this season.

Taylor came under pressure at the weekend following his decision to award Newcastle United a penalty before half-time. Hwang Hee-chan was adjudged to have brought Fabrian Schar down whilst trying to clear the ball and VAR backed up Taylor's decision to award a spot-kick.

‘[Newcastle’s] second goal was never ever a penalty, ever,’ O’Neil told Sky Sports.

‘It was a terrible decision on-field and from VAR [but] we managed to bounce back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his allegiances to Newcastle United, legendary England striker Alan Shearer agreed with Gary O'Neil on his stance on Newcastle's penalty, and believes it shouldn’t have been awarded.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty,” said the Newcastle legend. “I can understand why the referee has given it on the pitch but then they looked at it so many times in the replays and I still can’t see why it wasn’t overturned.

“If that was given against me, I’d be livid.”

Ex-Arsenal forward Ian Wright was in agreement with Shearer and said: “He actually stops his foot. I just think in the current climate with what they’ve got at their disposal I totally understand what Gary O’Neill is saying, why he doesn’t want to speak to them because they should get that right. That’s a howler for them.”

In the 15 matches that Taylor has taken charge of this season he has dished out 72 yellow cards and two red. He sent off Manchester City midfielder Rodri against Nottingham Forest, and Gavi in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Porto earlier this month.