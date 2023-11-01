Preston North End head into November needing to get back on track, after picking up three points from their last seven games.
It’s Coventry City up first at Deepdale, before PNE head to Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Lowe’s men then welcome Cardiff City to Deepdale, prior to the month finishing with a midweek trip to Middlesbrough. North End are ninth in the Championship table at the time of writing and looking to get back amongst the wins.
Here, we take a look at the challenges ahead this month.
1. Coventry City (H)
It’s been an underwhelming start for the Sky Blues, who head into Saturday’s clash on the back of three successive defeats - sitting 20th in the table. Life after Gyokeres and Gustavo is proving tough for Mark Robins and co. The club looked to have made some astute signings in the summer transfer window, but three wins from 14 and six draws has Coventry at the wrong end of the table. It would be a surprise not to see their fortunes turn around, but Preston will view Saturday as a glorious chance to get back to winning ways - against a team struggling to pick up where they left off.
2. Blackburn Rovers (A)-
A first derby day of the season, set up perfectly. North End will surely sell out their away allocation at Ewood Park, for a Friday night clash under the East Lancashire lights. Jon Dahl Tomassons side are three points worse off than Preston, at the time of writing. Rovers have shown they can be a dangerous outfit under the Danish coach and Preston will need to be right up for the challenge. A repeat of last season’s trip would go down a treat... Photo: Luke Walker
3. Cardiff City (H)
The Bluebirds are going along nicely under summer appointment Erol Bulut, having shown their ability to score goals and keep them out at the other end. Cardiff have a dangerous forward line, with experience throughout the squad and a real free-kick threat in Perry Ng. Ryan Lowe will need to get his game plan right on the day, in order to nullify Cardiff’s attackers but cause the backline problems.
4. Middlesbrough (A)
Boro started the season dreadfully, but have found their groove again after last season’s ascent to the play-offs under Michael Carrick. North End had a torrid trip to the Riverside last season, not that it stopped the away fans from having a party. A lot of the quality which shone that day has departed - Akpom, Archer, Ramsey and Giles - but Carrick has adjusted and got his team going again. Josh Coburn is a mobile, physical presence in attack and Morgan Rogers, Riley McGree and Sam Greenwood are all dangerous customers in the final third. Photo: Richard Sellers