1 . Coventry City (H)

It’s been an underwhelming start for the Sky Blues, who head into Saturday’s clash on the back of three successive defeats - sitting 20th in the table. Life after Gyokeres and Gustavo is proving tough for Mark Robins and co. The club looked to have made some astute signings in the summer transfer window, but three wins from 14 and six draws has Coventry at the wrong end of the table. It would be a surprise not to see their fortunes turn around, but Preston will view Saturday as a glorious chance to get back to winning ways - against a team struggling to pick up where they left off.