Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe embraces Ben Whiteman at the final whistle

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says he is not stressing over Ben Whiteman’s contract situation at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites’ midfielder is in the final year of his deal at Preston and the club are looking to agree an extension with the number four. Whiteman has made more than 110 appearances in PNE colours, since signing from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021, for a seven figure sum. He has been back in the team over the last month or so, having missed the start of the campaign due to a hernia operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old’s deal is up next summer and - following defeat to Hull City last weekend - Whiteman offered his view on the situation. It remains to be seen whether North End can tie the player down to fresh terms ahead of the January transfer window - when other clubs would be free to talk to the player. Lowe, though, is relaxed on the front - despite having clear admiration for Whiteman as a player.

“I don’t know where that’s come from,” said Lowe, when asked if it would be a blow to lose the player. “Where has that come from? There are a lot of players up and down the country (in their final 12 months). I don’t worry about contracts. If the contract was up next month and he was on a month-to-month, I’d worry about losing him. But, I don’t worry about anyone who is contracted to the football club, until next season basically.