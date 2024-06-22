Andy Lonergan has signed with a side in League One. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Preston North End legend has thanked a club for showing ‘massive faith’ to sign him.

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has signed with Wigan Athletic.

The 40-year-old was made a free agent this summer after being released by Everton. He has shown no signs of stopping however as he has joined the Latics as a player/goalkeeping-coach.

He will primarily focus on his coaching duties which will help prepare him for when he does retire but he has also been registered as a player. Lonergan will compete with Tom Watson as back-up to Sam Tickle, who was linked with a move to Deepdale earlier this year.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here,” said Lonergan to the official club website.

“Shaun Maloney didn’t need to convince me because of the things I heard about him as a manager and a person.

“I’d never come across the Gaffer before, but from the first meeting, I felt a really good vibe and he was someone I wanted to work with.

“This is my first coaching role. I’ve done a lot of qualifications and feel like I know a lot about goalkeeping, but to be a First Team Goalkeeper Coach at this age is incredible and the Gaffer has shown massive faith.

“Two top young goalkeepers are coming through, and to have that group as a starting group for myself personally is fantastic. I want them to kick on, and help them improve on a daily basis.”

Lonergan will bring 24-years of experience to the goalkeeping ranks at Wigan. He began his career at North End and spent 11-years in Lancashire, playing in 231 games.