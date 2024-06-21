Tom Bayliss | Getty Images

Ex-PNE, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City man has a new club

Lincoln City have completed the signing of former Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss.

The 25-year-old was released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season. He made 81 appearances in his two years there, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists. Bayliss played 40 games last season, but was let go along with seven other players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he is now fixed up for the 2024/25 campaign, with the Imps swooping in to sign him on a free transfer. Bayliss has signed a two-year deal at Sincil Bank. North End signed Bayliss from Coventry City in the summer of 2019, for a reported £2million.

He struggled to break into the first team on a consistent basis, making 21 appearances during his three year stint at Deepdale. His one goal came at the end of the 2020/21 season, away to Nottingham Forest. Before his contract was terminated in 2023, Bayliss went on loan to Wigan.

After signing for Lincoln, he said: “As an attacking player you want to be in a team that is expressive and wants to go and win games of football - which is exactly what I’ve come into. You also want to play at the highest level possible and I think this club is going in that direction.

“The club matches my ambition. I’ve been in frequent contact with Micheal Skubala, as well as Jez George, and I’m looking forward to getting down to work. Every time I've played at the LNER Stadium as an opposition player it has been hostile, so I'm looking forward to having the supporters right behind me and the team. I can't wait to show them what I can do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Skubala said: “Tom is an extremely talented player, who has shown that he can score and create goals in League One. He also demonstrated with his move earlier in his career, from Coventry to Preston for a seven-figure transfer fee, that he has the attributes to play higher.