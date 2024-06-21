Former £2m Preston North End man finds new club and may face Lilywhites in pre-season
Lincoln City have completed the signing of former Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss.
The 25-year-old was released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season. He made 81 appearances in his two years there, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists. Bayliss played 40 games last season, but was let go along with seven other players.
However, he is now fixed up for the 2024/25 campaign, with the Imps swooping in to sign him on a free transfer. Bayliss has signed a two-year deal at Sincil Bank. North End signed Bayliss from Coventry City in the summer of 2019, for a reported £2million.
He struggled to break into the first team on a consistent basis, making 21 appearances during his three year stint at Deepdale. His one goal came at the end of the 2020/21 season, away to Nottingham Forest. Before his contract was terminated in 2023, Bayliss went on loan to Wigan.
After signing for Lincoln, he said: “As an attacking player you want to be in a team that is expressive and wants to go and win games of football - which is exactly what I’ve come into. You also want to play at the highest level possible and I think this club is going in that direction.
“The club matches my ambition. I’ve been in frequent contact with Micheal Skubala, as well as Jez George, and I’m looking forward to getting down to work. Every time I've played at the LNER Stadium as an opposition player it has been hostile, so I'm looking forward to having the supporters right behind me and the team. I can't wait to show them what I can do."
Manager Skubala said: “Tom is an extremely talented player, who has shown that he can score and create goals in League One. He also demonstrated with his move earlier in his career, from Coventry to Preston for a seven-figure transfer fee, that he has the attributes to play higher.
“Tom has shown a desire to come to the club following our first meeting with him and we’ve been in contact with him throughout the summer. He has real technical ability, as well as the athleticism to play in our system and will provide something different to our other players.”
