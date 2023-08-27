Preston North End’s Alan Browne battles with Swansea City’s Jerry Yates

Back four can work

The Preston North End manager is the first to have the finger pointed at him when things go wrong, so it’s only right Ryan Lowe comes in for praise when he gets it right. In the second half, Lowe replaced Kian Best with Ali McCann and went to a back four. That change saw Andrew Hughes go to left back, McCann slot in next to Ryan Ledson, Alan Browne go into the number ten role with Mads Frokjaer on the left and Duane Holmes right.

Four minutes after that tweak, North End were level. Browne wants to play higher up and it was his wonderful cross from the right which Hughes steered home. Frokjaer then skinned his man down the left and provided the perfect assist for Holmes to score the winner.

PNE’s manager has spoken about adapting and flexibility, so for Preston to turn the game on its head in the way they did - Lowe should take great satisfaction. He is clearly asking his team to play differently this season and get the ball forward as quickly as possible. So far, that change is paying off.

Mads has magic

North End’s summer recruit is an extremely likable character and Saturday’s win will only make him more of a fan favourite. He sent two wild first half shots over the crossbar, but kept his head up and went on to have a huge say in the match. Frokjaer’s assist for Holmes was a thing of beauty - the Dane drawing Swansea in down the left, before sliding the ball through Jay Fulton’s legs and laying it on a plate for his team mate to net the winner.

On the Dane, Lowe said post-match: “I was screaming at him to get up! He was absolutely knackered, so he’ll have to have a few more days of recovery. He is a good player and he’s getting used to the English league, which is tougher. He has got those moments of quality hasn’t he?”

Hughesy back to his best

North End’s number 16 spoke a few weeks ago about his shoulder causing him real problems last season, having injured it early in the campaign against Watford. With that issue now behind him, the defender looks revitalised. His aggression and speed is back at the level he’s reached before.

Hughes made a goal saving tackle in the first half and headed in North End’s equaliser in the second. His defending and intensity, on the whole, was excellent. He is a massively important player in that back three when on his game and PNE look like they have Hughes back at his best.

The Welshman came in for praise post-match too, with Lowe saying: “He’s a top player isn’t he? He has been fantastic since I came through the door.”

Patience needed with Kian

Nobody expected Kian Best to be first choice for PNE this season and he is still so young. Best was brilliant last weekend at Sheffield Wednesday and deservedly stayed in the team for the Swansea encounter. He got through 63 minutes, with Swans’ right wing-back Harrison Ashby getting the better of him on a few occasions in the first half.