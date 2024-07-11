Alan Browne | Getty Images

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Alan Browne on a three-year contract, following his exit from Preston North End.

The Irishman left the Lilywhites upon the expiry of his contract this summer, bringing to an end his 10-and-a-half year stay at Deepdale. Browne, 29, was linked with a move to Turkey and a couple of other Championship clubs, but it’s the Black Cats who have landed North End’s 11th all time appearance maker.

On the move to Wearside, Browne said: “It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here. Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Alan is a dynamic and versatile midfielder, who will complement the players within our squad and bring fresh qualities to our midfield. His availability is something we have closely followed throughout the last eight months and his ambition was at the forefront of our discussions.

“He believes he can fulfil those ambitions at Sunderland and after seeing our potential, he wants to play an important role in creating future success. We are delighted to welcome him to the Club."