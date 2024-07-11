Preston North End's Alan Browne | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Irishman has taken to social media to say goodbye

Preston North End legend Alan Browne has taken to Instagram to thank the football club and say goodbye - after his exit was confirmed earlier this month.

The Republic of Ireland international has left Deepdale after 10-and-a-half years. He is the club’s 11th all-time appearance maker, having turned out 412 times for the Lilywhites. Browne opted to move on upon the expiry of his contract and now appears to be closing in on a move to fellow Championship side Sunderland.

Coventry City and Sheffield United were linked with the 29-year-old, but the Black Cats are reportedly set to sign Browne. Signed in 2014, as a teenager from Cork City, Browne went on to gain promotion from League One and captain Preston in the second tier. On Wednesday night, he posted a long, heartfelt message on Instagram.

It read: ‘I’ve rewritten this message 100 times and still don’t know exactly what to say. The best 10 years of my life. Through the highs and lows, I’ve given my all for the club and the club has given me more than I could ever have wished for. I am so thankful to the late Mr Hemmings & Peter for bringing me to the club all those years ago, who I have so much respect & admiration for.

‘I have been fortunate enough to work with some special people within the club. Some incredible managers & amazing staff and wish them nothing but happiness and success. I’ve had unbelievable dressing rooms from day 1 and made friends for life. It’s been a privilege to pull on that white shirt year after year.

‘Sadly, all good things must come to an end but you never do process it until the day comes. I understand some of the frustration on the matter and chose not to comment out of respect for the club. I can’t thank the club or fans enough for all ye have done for me + my family, but just know Preston North End has, and always will mean the world to me.’