Preston North End legend Alan Browne is being linked with a move to Turkey, after his exit from Deepdale this summer.

The Irishman brought his ten-and-a-half year stay at the club to an end, opting not to sign a contract extension with the Lilywhites. He departed as North End’s 11th all time appearance maker, having won Player of the Year for the 2023/24 campaign.

On the whole, there has been little speculation regarding Browne’s future. Championship duo Sheffield United and Coventry City have been linked with a swoop for the 29-year-old. But, according to VTR Spor, Turkish Super Lig outfit Göztepe could make a move for Browne.