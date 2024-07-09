Turkish club linked with ex-Preston North End star amid Sheffield United and Coventry City talk
Preston North End legend Alan Browne is being linked with a move to Turkey, after his exit from Deepdale this summer.
The Irishman brought his ten-and-a-half year stay at the club to an end, opting not to sign a contract extension with the Lilywhites. He departed as North End’s 11th all time appearance maker, having won Player of the Year for the 2023/24 campaign.
On the whole, there has been little speculation regarding Browne’s future. Championship duo Sheffield United and Coventry City have been linked with a swoop for the 29-year-old. But, according to VTR Spor, Turkish Super Lig outfit Göztepe could make a move for Browne.
It’s claimed the midfielder has been ‘recommended’ to the club and, if manager Stanimir Stoilov ‘approves’, negotiations will begin. Goztepe earned promotion last season, as they finished 2nd in the TFF First League. Since August 2022, they have been majority owned by London-based sports investment firm, Sport Republic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.