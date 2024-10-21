Odds to be relegated: 250/1Odds to be relegated: 250/1
Odds to be relegated: 250/1 | Getty Images

Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Preston North End defeat Coventry and timely Portsmouth and Cardiff boosts

By Mark McMahon
Published 21st Oct 2024, 17:00 BST

Preston North End picked up three well-deserved points thanks to their 1-0 win against Coventry on Saturday.

The victory - the Lilywhites’ third in the league this season - moved Paul Heckingbottom’s side up to 15th in the Championship standings and four points clear of the relegation zone as progress continues to be made under the former Sheffield United and Leeds boss.

With two wins and a draw from their past three outings, confidence is building within the Deepdale ranks and ahead of Norwich’s trip to Lancashire on Tuesday night - a game you can watch on Sky Sports+.

That promises to be another intriguing affair, with the Canaries unbeaten in five and building momentun under new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

But how do the bookies rate the Lilywhites’ chances of staying away from relegation trouble following the latest set of Championship results?

Here’s the latest predicted finishes based on those odds.

250/1

1. Leeds

250/1 | Getty Images

200/1

2. Burnley

200/1 | Getty Images

200/1

3. West Brom

200/1 | Getty Images

150/1

4. Boro

150/1 | Getty Images

