The victory - the Lilywhites’ third in the league this season - moved Paul Heckingbottom’s side up to 15th in the Championship standings and four points clear of the relegation zone as progress continues to be made under the former Sheffield United and Leeds boss.

With two wins and a draw from their past three outings, confidence is building within the Deepdale ranks and ahead of Norwich’s trip to Lancashire on Tuesday night - a game you can watch on Sky Sports+.

That promises to be another intriguing affair, with the Canaries unbeaten in five and building momentun under new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

But how do the bookies rate the Lilywhites’ chances of staying away from relegation trouble following the latest set of Championship results?