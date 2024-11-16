Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Preston North End midfielder Adam Reach remains a free agent following his release from West Brom in the summer.

The 31-year-old was let go by the Baggies towards the end of May, and he has yet to land at a new club, admitting it has been daunting being unemployed.

In August it was reported that several clubs were ‘in talks’ with Reach but a move failed to materialise.

At the start of October, Reach was training with Swansea City in a bid to earn a contract, but they ended up re-signing Cyrus Christie instead. Luke Williams confirmed at the end of October that the midfielder was no longer training with the Welsh side.

Reach is now back at square one as he bids to prolong his career. In an interview with the Football League Paper, he admitted that he had between six to eight years left of playing, which could see him playing at the age of 39.

He said: “Physically, I've still got potentially six, seven, eight years left. But when teams are focusing on players under the age of 23, that makes 31 sound quite old. It's kind of a scary situation. Okay, you're not going to be able to flip me in two years' time and make a profit of £10million.

"If there's an opportunity that comes up pretty much anywhere, I'd jump at the chance. I'm quite lean and naturally fit. Apart from last season when I tore my quad, I've never had any major injuries. In my opinion, I could play for another six, seven, eight years minimum. I just need someone to pick up the phone."

As the three-time England under-20 international was released in the summer, he is free to join a club at any given time, but the January window is shortly approaching. All clubs in the English Football League have to abide by squad rules and so there will need to be a free slot to sign Reach.

For any club that does sign him, they will get a player who has 475 career appearances in club football, with 57 assists and 44 goals.

Reach's time at Preston was a season-long loan from Middlesbrough in which he made 36 appearances, scoring four times. The other clubs in his career include Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Bradford City, and Sheffield Wednesday.