Adam O'Reilly's Preston North End future to be sorted after successful loan spell in League of Ireland

The 21-year-old played 35 times for the League of Ireland side, scoring twice, as they finished fourth. He was twice named the club’s player of the month and received a call up to the Republic of Ireland U21s squad.

Speaking before PNE’s game against Millwall, Ryan Lowe addressed the upcoming return of the Irishman, he said: “He's due back in the building this week for a conversation with him and his agent. He's done fantastically well Adam, hasn't he?

"What we want Adam to do is, at the moment with us and how well we're doing, what I don't want Adam to do is come back and sit around. He's raring to go.

Adam O'Reilly in action during a Central League match. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

"He's had a good time at St Pat's and we want him to continue that in some form. I'll sit down with Adam and his representatives in the next week or so and we'll sort something out.

"We'll have a private conversation about it and thrash out what we think is best for him and for us.”

There are a few of North End’s young talents currently out on loan, with Josh seary recently extending his stay at Warrington Town and Dana Amaral scoring on his Ashton United debut at the weekend.

But Lowe is wondering whether it could be time for PNE to change their approach to loans to ensure maximum game time for their starlets.

He said: “That's what we need, especially for the youngsters, that when they go out they're going out to play games of football not just sitting on the bench. I know we have a couple of youngsters out on loan who have been playing and not playing.

"We need to find that solid base. Maybe that's something for us to look at. When we get players from other clubs, we're governed by financial constraints and restrictions on them that they have to more or less play sometimes. Maybe we'll look at that because we don't want any of our youngsters going out and not playing.

"Adam has gone to St Pat's and had a fantastic time, playing really well and got rave reviews so fair play to him for doing that.