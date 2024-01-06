'Best part of this FA Cup tie. Incredible from start to finish. Absolute class' - the verdict on the Preston North End fans as 5,961 rock Chelsea's Stamford Bridge
5,961 Preston North End fans make their presence felt at Stamford Bridge for third-round FA Cup tie
Preston North End have been getting plenty of plaudits on social media following their show of force in the Stamford Bridge stands today.
5,961 Lilywhites made the trip to the capital to witness Ryan Lowe's side take on Chelsea in the third-round of the FA Cup. And while the visitors' interest in the competition ended at the first hurdle as the London Blues bagged four unanswered goals in the second half, it still proved a day out to remember for the travelling Deepdale faithful.
They made their presence felt all the way through the game and upped the volume even further at the final whistle as they demonstrated their incredible support and loyalty.
It didn't go unnoticed either, as these posts on X, formerly Twitter demonstrate.
@MichaelHincks wrote: 'Again, Preston fans you'd think they've just beaten Chelsea! Best part of this FA Cup tie. They didn't come to the capital expecting to win, they came for a party', while @Ash_GW commented: 'Fans were amazing. To lose 4-0 and sing like that the whole way through is incredible. Fair play to everyone that went.'
@RayhanP39 said: 'Despite the result, our fans are absolute class', as @Townendtactics noted: 'Gave it a good bloody go! Proud of those lads tonight, did us proud and I’ll always love this club! Feel like we showed Chelsea what real football fans looked like, we go again!'
'Can’t win ‘em all. Fans were absolutely incredible from start to finish,' was @Katie_Cronin's verdict on the away support, while @BBCFredian stated: 'Loud and proud from start to finish'.
Joining the positivity was @pne99ogm who said: 'Make no mistake about this - the North End supporters have made a huge difference to our performance! Absolutely fantastic from them, they’ve silenced the Chelsea fans!', whlle @jw_hare wrote: 'Incredible support tonight Nobbers, did us all proud and then some'.