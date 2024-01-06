Ali McCann, Raheem Sterling and Ben Whiteman

In the end the outcome was all so predictable, as Preston North End succumbed to the quality of a star studded Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It's a stadium of such heritage, which shines under the London night sky: a perfect venue for the Lilywhites' first big day out in the FA Cup for many years. At the end of it all, Ryan Lowe's underdogs were left to rue a brutal nine minute second half spell, in which Mauricio Pochettino's men broke the deadlock and took the game away from the visitors. As is often the case in glamour cup ties, the hope which PNE had generated in the first half ultimately killed them.

Manager Ryan Lowe had given the impression it would be a deep block job for the Lilywhites - on their first trip to the Bridge since 2002. But, his team on the evening suggested a slightly more positive approach and was therefore received well. The direct Liam Millar retained his place down the left, as Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane came in to to partner each other in attack. Preston were going to face high quality whatever side Pochettino selected, but the Argentine was evidently in no mood for an upset and went strong - Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk three of the four players brought in for the Blues.

Despite the attacking feel to North End's lineup, the fact still stood that they would need to stay in the game for as long as possible to stand any chance in the capital. That required the basics to be done well early doors; an early breakthrough for the Blues would've given Lowe's side - wearing all red - a mountain to climb. And as a player, running the hard yards and doing the dirty work must be that bit easier with six thousand away fans ferociously roaring on any positive moment. Stood in his technical area, Lowe will have been a proud manager for the majority of the first half - with his players showing heart and Preston supporters singing theirs out.

North End did have to rely on their goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on a handful of occasions - to keep out a Sterling snapshot from 18 yards and tame, close range Fernandez header. PNE were also let off the hook when Cole Palmer lifted wide after Chelsea - for the only real time during the first 45 minutes - carved the red shirts open. At the other end, Keane and Osmajic both saw low drives held relatively comfortably by Djorde Petrovic - but the general intensity and courage being shown by North End was what fuelled the travelling faithful. Ali McCann was biting at Chelsea's stars like a dog, while captain Alan Browne brought a calming influence to play.

Preston headed in at half time to a raucous reception from those in the west stand. Given the energy and endeavour of Lowe's side, fatigue was always going to be a decisive second half factor. North End would need to negotiate the opening exchanges effectively once again, but it was they who created the first opening as Browne curled wide from 20 yards. On 58 minutes, though, a moment of clinical centre forward play from Armando Broja made it one-nil to the hosts - with Malo Gusto's whipped cross from the left glanced in off the far post.

Six minutes later, Lowe made his first changes of the game as Ched Evans and Emil Riis replaced striking pair Keane and Osmajic. One of the first acts for North End's number nine and 19, mind, was to prepare for another kick-off after Blues substitute Thiago Silva powered home his header at the near post from Palmer's corner. North End at that stage were reeling and rocked, but also visibly tired and Chelsea sensed the opportunity to kill the game off once and for all. Raheem Sterling did just that, with his dipping free-kick on 69 minutes which sailed over the wall and in.

Lowe, at no point, will have wanted the cup contest to get ugly and Preston's first half display looked to have eradicated that possibility. But, as the blue shirts continued to poor forward, the match suddenly threatened to do so. North End were breached once more before referee Thomas Bramall blew his full time whistle - Enzo Fernandez the eventual goal scorer after a VAR check which sucked the life out of spectators, but ultimately handed Chelsea their fourth goal. It is back to Championship business for Preston who - in the end - left Stamford Bridge with nothing more than a taste of the stage they still dream to grace one day.

Attendance: 39,705 (6,033 away)