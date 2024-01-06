Chelsea scored all their goals in the second half at Stamford Bridge, where Preston North End were beaten 4-0 in the FA Cup third round tie.
Here are our player ratings from the cup contest.
1. Freddie Woodman - 5
A tough second half for him after denying Sterling and Enzo in the first half. Will be disappointed to have let Sterling's free-kick in.
2. Jordan Storey - 6
Aggressive and confident in the first half but ended up succumbing to the quality of Chelsea's attack.
3. Liam Lindsay - 5
Had a decent battle with Broja in the first half, but the Chelsea striker managed to lose him before heading in the opener. Kept battling but a tough second half, too.
4. Andrew Hughes - 6
Defended his box well in the first half and offered support for Millar down the left. Cleared a Broja shot off the line second half, but will be disappointed by the goals conceded.