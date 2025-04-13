Indeed, 1,025 North End supporters made the trip to face leaders Leeds for the lunchtime kick-off. Although Paul Heckingbottom’s men went behind after four minutes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden netted almost instantly with his second goal in three games.

The early drama didn’t stop thehre either as Daniel Farke’s men retook the lead after 12 minutes, when Jayden Bogle slotted home in a pulsating start to the contest.

Nonetheless, the travelling North End faithful made themselves heard in the away end despite the result, with 1,025 Preston supporters in a crowd of 35,747 at Elland Road.

And that was captured by photos from CameraSport, which you can find in our fan gallery below. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

