PNE man missed Saturday’s trip to Leeds United

Ryan Ledson was absent from the Preston North End squad on Saturday due to injury, says manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The number 18 was a surprise omission from the squad at Elland Road, where the Lilywhites were beaten 2-1 by automatic promotion chasing Leeds United. Ledson hadn’t come off the bench in midweek, at home to Cardiff City.

His absence was a further blow with Preston already missing injured midfield duo Ali McCann and Brad Potts, as well as loan man Sam Greenwood - who wasn’t able to play against his parent club. Post-match, Heckingbottom confirmed the blow.

He told the Lancashire Post: “Leddo's injured, hurt his hamstring. Hopefully, it's not a serious one but with the time frame of the season now... but, yes, he's champing at the bit. He doesn't want to finish the season injured; he wants to get back. But, he certainly won't be fit for Easter weekend.”

“I’ve seen him play there.”

With no Ledson available, Heckingbottom deployed experienced wide man Robbie Brady in a more central role - the Irishman was tucked in off the left, with Brentford loanee Jayden Meghoma at left wing-back. The PNE boss had no concerns about playing Brady there.

“Yes, I know he can play and I've seen him play there,” said Heckingbottom. “It's funny, when I pulled him yesterday morning before we were going through the set-up, he had a big smile on his face. He was thinking about playing there, so he'd obviously been pre-empting the team, thinking where he might line up.

“But we needed him today, in there. His experience, but also his ability on the ball... we had moments in the first half where we passed the ball well. When we moved Leeds, though, we didn't capitalise. Robbie made that run into the channel when we moved (Joe) Rodon out of that space.

“That was a space for Milly all game in the first half. We couldn't get him in there, but Robbie recognised and he gets in. Things like that, he did really well. Robbie's full of energy. He plays (wing-back) his own way because he's got the experience to do that.

“But then, 60-70 minutes, we needed the bench. We had to freshen it up. Options are limited but 100 per cent, with the effort they put in, we needed the energy, we needed the fresh legs to try and inject something. With the second change, it's just about changing shape and going for it a bit more.”

With a lack of midfield options, a second first-team appearance was handed to academy midfielder Theo Carroll - who debuted against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Carroll came off the bench late on as part of a double substitution, with Stefan Thordarson having put in a shift but fatigued in the final few minutes.

“I know Theo's got energy,” said Heckingbottom. “He's done well in training for us... it's a great experience for him. Training with us, it's not like he's had a transition. We've just taken him out the 18s, put him on against Villa and I wouldn't do it if I didn't think he could cope with it.”